The wedding arch where Wes Snukwa's father Joe Wilson married his second wife just over a year ago was all that was left untouched of Snukwa's family home when a fire on June 30 swept through Lytton. (Photo contributed)

B.C. begins cleanup, rebuilding of fire-destroyed Lytton

Province covers costs for under-insured properties

The B.C. government has committed another $18.4 million to begin cleanup of the fire-ravaged village of Lytton, with work to start on debris removal of municipal properties this week.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday the new funds will cover debris removal, archaeological work and soil remediation for all the uninsured and under-insured properties, financing removal of ash, soot, bricks and other debris from more than 200 properties. Work on private properties will begin as soon as possible, starting with removal of toxic material.

“The funding announced today will clear the way for the rebuilding of Lytton,” Farnworth said March 7, in addition to more than $8 million committed in February to restore lost village records and repair the water and sewer systems of the village.

more to come…

