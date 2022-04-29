Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

B.C. avian flu outbreak extends to West Kootenay

The virus has been discovered in a small flock

Poultry at a West Kootenay residence have been found to have domestic avian influenza, the latest case in B.C. as the contagious virus continues to spread.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has placed the property under quarantine while producers within 12 kilometres have been notified of the test results, according to a statement Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The ministry did not say where the residence is, except that it is within the Regional District of Central Kootenay. The regional district includes the Nelson, Castlegar and Creston areas.

The H5N1 strain had previously killed one bird in Vancouver in February and has spread in April with cases reported in Delta, Vancouver, Bowen Island, Lac la Hache, Vanderhoof and Kelowna and the North Okanagan.

The virus can infect food-producing birds such as chickens and turkeys as well as wild birds and pets.

READ MORE:

B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management

Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Just Posted

Volunteers work together to prep the slo-pitch fields in time for the first tournament of the season. (Linda Barbondy Rich photo)
Volunteers prep fields ahead of slo-pitch Icebreaker tournament April 30, May 1

Williams Lake Seedy Saturday Earlybird Farmers’ Market takes place Saturday, April 30. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market a go April 30 in Williams Lake

Sunnie Dickinson is a victim services worker at Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Assisting victims of violence focus of Cariboo Friendship Society workshop

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, from left, Latisha Kirechuk, safety cochair for West Fraser Plywood, and Allen Kirechuk with West Fraser Plywood were at the Day of Mourning ceremony at city hall in Williams Lake on April 28. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tragedy remembered at Day of Mourning ceremony in Williams Lake