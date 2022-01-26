People listen to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People listen to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Appeal Court extends injunction against protests at Fairy Creek until September

An earlier B.C. Supreme Court decision denied the company’s application for an extension

British Columbia’s Court of Appeal has overturned a lower-court ruling and extended an injunction against old-growth logging protests until September on Vancouver Island.

A panel of three judges granted the appeal by forestry company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. of an earlier B.C. Supreme Court decision that denied the company’s application to extend the injunction by one year.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested at protests in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew.

Justice Douglas Thompson of the B.C. Supreme Court refused to extend the injunction last September, saying police enforcement led to serious infringements of civil liberties including freedom of the press.

But Teal Cedar appealed the decision, arguing the company has the right to defend its economic interests while facing an organized protest campaign that disrupts its legal right to harvest timber in the area.

A temporary injunction preventing protests against logging activities in the area has been in place since September.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

RELATED: Police enforcement at Fairy Creek Watershed cost Canadians more than $10 million

Fairy Creek watershedforestry

Previous story
Boosters work against Omicron, B.C. kids’ second doses urged
Next story
Man arrested in sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff

Just Posted

Flags are flying at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall including a Sécwépemc flag in acknowledgement of the announcement by Williams Lake First Nation Tuesday, Jan. 25 regarding 93 possible human burials at the former site of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake flags flying at half-mast in honour of St. Joseph’s Mission findings

Roses and sage were placed into the sacred fires as offerings at the Tsilhqot’in National Government South Lakeside office in Williams Lake after the announcement by WLFN of the preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

Police seek the public’s help in finding Natalie Niksic, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 19. (Submitted photo).
Police seek helping in finding missing woman

Williams Lake First Nation will reveal the preliminary results of the geophysical investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement