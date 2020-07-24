B.C. announces new funding for post-secondary health-care education, training

B.C. residents have been calling for more health-care workers in their communities for years, says minister

The B.C. government has announced $4.4 million in new funding for post-secondary education and training related to health-care professions throughout the province.

In a release on Thursday, Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark says B.C. residents have been calling for more health-care workers in their communities for years.

The latest funding is aimed at programs for nurses, health-care and anaesthesia assistants as well as mental health and community support workers.

The province says it’s also created opportunities for existing health-care professionals to upgrade their skills through short, targeted training modules offered at the B.C. Institute of Technology.

It says the investments include $750,000 for Vancouver Community College to expand a nursing-degree program for licensed practical nurses and $227,000 for BCIT to offer advanced training for registered nurses working in critical care settings.

Other institutions set to receive funding include the College of New Caledonia, Camosun College, North Island College, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, Okanagan College and Thompson Rivers University.

“We are committed to training, recruiting and hiring a new generation of health-care professionals at all levels, including respiratory therapists and critical care nurses, who are vital members of the health-care team,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

He also thanked respiratory therapists and nurses working with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New documentary to showcase B.C. residential school survivor and salmon

Just Posted

New documentary to showcase B.C. residential school survivor and salmon

The 45-minute film to feature Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad

Elders and youth connect at Xat’sull Heritage Village near Williams Lake

The cultural event was the first of the year for Knucwentwecw Society

Support local businesses Saturday, July 25 with The Big Spend Initiative

Across Canada people are encouraged to shop, help businesses impacted by COVID-19

Cariboo Regional District offices set to reopen in Williams Lake next week

CRD libraries will remain closed to the public

Williams Lake woman appointed to Forest Practices Board

Invasive Species Council of BC executive director Gail Wallin will serve a three-year term

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read