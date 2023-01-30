Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Axe-wielding man smashes bank windows in downtown Kelowna

‘These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP’

A bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna the morning of Jan. 30 — a man with an axe was seen smashing windows at a bank.

Around 7:40 a.m., witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis Street and proceed to smash several windows at the bank while uttering threats, according to RCMP.

With help from the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers used a license plate number provided by witnesses to track the suspect. He was found in his vehicle at approximately 9:00 a.m., parked on a dead-end street in another area of the city.

Police used their vehicles to block him from escaping, and with the assistance of the police dog service, the man was arrested without incident.

“These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

No one was injured. Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses who have yet to speak with police or that may have dash camera footage that captured the incident.

Please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5368.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultBankingKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150
Next story
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Just Posted

A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30. Road conditions at the time were extremely icy. (Baldev Singh photo)
Good Samaritan hit trying to help motorist near Quesnel has died

Graphic novels are a great way to boost reading skills by using storyboards to accompany text.
Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy: Reading comes in many forms

Eva Navrot is an advocate offering support to seniors in Williams Lake at the Seniors Activity Centre.
Tech support for seniors available through Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

CCPL staff and English Language Learners enjoy a snack during one of their language instruction classes.
FAMILY LITERACY WEEK: Learning a new language beyond the second