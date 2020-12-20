Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)

Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its existing online education roster

New users of the winter backcountry can now access an additional online avalanche safety tool from Avalanche Canada.

“It’s vital for anyone venturing into the winter backcountry to have a full appreciation of the challenges involved,” said Gilles Valade, Avalanche Canada’s executive director in a news release issued Dec. 8.

The new program — Avy Savvy — provides a great first step in avalanche safety education, he added, noting there were plans in the works to add additional programs, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their efforts.

In the last six months they developed what they thought they’d do in the next few years, Valade told Black Press Media.

Aside from avalanche safety fundamentals, Avy Savvy explains the many tools available to backcountry users on the Avalanche Canada website, such as the daily forecast and the online trip planner.

The communications team, forecasters and IT team collaborated to design the program and have included videos, images, animations, and interactive quizzes to help with the learning process.

Avalanche Canada has had an online tutorial for many years, but with the pandemic increasing backcountry usage, the organization seized the opportunity to improve the program.

“We used a new platform and emphasized user engagement and interactivity. Our team has been working hard on this all summer and I’m very proud that we are able to provide yet another significant and science-based tool for winter backcountry users,” Valade said.

Launch of Avy Savvy from Avalanche Canada on Vimeo.

Avy Savvy is currently available in English and is being translated into French.

About 11,000 people have taken Avalanche Canada courses yearly for the last three winters and every year the number of people using the website and online services is growing.

“We do a weekly webinar on different topics and we had one for new users two weeks ago. We had 1,000 people registered for a Wednesday night tutorial so that was fantastic,” Valade said.

READ MORE: Cariboo Mountains offer world-class adventures for backcountry enthusiasts


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AvalancheCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada has ‘significant’ concerns about China: Defence Minister
Next story
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break

Just Posted

Both the lower lodge and upper lodge and Yeti Café at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort were open for customers Sunday, as everyone enjoyed the great conditions on the hill. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break

Many families were on the hill Sunday, Dec. 20

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its existing online education roster

The Williams Lake Stockyards - Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
RANCH MUSINGS: The co-op, and its importance to ranching in the B.C. Interior

The challenges are in the form of declining cattle numbers in B.C.

Residents from the community converged under the Williams Creek bridge along Highway 20 Sunday morning to tidy up the area after a mess had been left behind by people staying under the bridge for several months. (Scott Nelson photo)
Community bands together to cleanup mess under Highway 20 bridge Sunday

Roughly 80 garbage bags were filled in the effort

(Photo submitted)
160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day

120 cm of snow mid-mountain and more expected in the next few days.

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

Most Read