Avian flu prevention, recognition focus of free workshop Sept. 27 in Williams Lake

The Ministry of Agriculture will host the session at TRU

Small poultry flock owners are invited to a workshop on recognizing, preventing the avian influenza virus on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Williams Lake.

The session will take place at Thompson Rivers University led by B.C. government veterinary specialists.

Attendees will learn about the avian influenza virus, how they can protect their flocks and how to prepare for potential impacts if birds become sick.

The session will go from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will be given a free bio security kit containing tools and information.

While there is no cost involved, seating is limited and registration is mandatory.

Registration is available online.

The risk of avian influenza to commercial poultry farms and small flocks increases each spring and fall, with the migration of waterfowl and other birds to and through British Columbia. The Williams Lake public information session is one of a series of sessions planned for communities throughout B.C. this fall.

