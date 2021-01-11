For the Cariboo, property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake. (Unsplash photo)

For the Cariboo, property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake. (Unsplash photo)

Average residential sale price up in 2020: BC Northern Real Estate Board

For the Cariboo, total property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake

Property sales were up in Northern B.C. for 2020, despite the global novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

The area, comprised of the Cariboo, the Northwest, the Bulkely Nechako, the Northern and the Fraser Fort George regions, reported 4,083 property sales worth $1.6 billion in 2020 through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), up from last year’s 4,748 sales worth $1.5 billion.

For the Cariboo, total property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake.

Average single-family residential selling prices in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel are as follows (as of Dec. 31, 2020):

• 100 Mile House: $337,762 (up from $323,579 in 2019)

• William Lake: $335,585 (up from $287,916 in 2019)

• Quesnel: $288,323 (up from $267,108 in 2019)

“MLS home sales in 2020 made an exceptional recovery from the pandemic-induced pullback during the first half of the year,” said BCNREB president, Shawna Kinsley, noting the surge in sales in the second half of 2020 was fuelled by pent-up demand from spring sales that were put on hold, record-low mortgage rates and historically high savings rates that likely fast-tracked down payments.

READ MORE: Cariboo communities see slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

100 Mile House saw 616 properties worth $177.4 million sold this year through MLS, compared to 447 properties worth $118.1 million in 2019.

The 179 single-family homes sold in 2020 had a median value (half sold for less) of $315,000. In addition, 181 parcels of vacant land, 137 homes on acreage, 50 manufactured homes on land, nine manufactured homes in parks and 36 recreational properties changed hands in 2020.

At the end of December there were 199 properties of all types available for sale through MLS in the 100 Mile House area, down from the 324 properties at the end of 2019.

Quesnel saw a modest increase: 398 properties in 2020 versus 351 in 2019. The value of these properties was $97.7 million ($83 million in 2019) with a median value of the 148 single-family homes sold in 2020 sitting at $275,000.

In addition, 59 parcels of vacant land, 94 homes on acreage, 26 manufactured homes in parks and a further 43 on land were reported sold in 2020. At year end there were 113 properties of all types available for purchase through MLS in the Quesnel area, down from 145 properties at the end of 2019.

In Williams Lake, 455 sales worth $126.9 million were reported through MLS in 2020, down from 472 sales worth $126.2 million the previous year.

Half of the 153 single-family homes sold in 2020 sold for less than $322,000. Sixty-eight parcels of vacant land, 103 homes on acreage, 22 townhouses, 39 manufactured homes in parks and 35 manufactured homes on land were also sold in 2020.

At the end of December, there were 125 properties of all types available through MLS in the Williams Lake area, down from the 171 properties at the same time last year.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer
Next story
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District updated its response to COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD encourages residents to adhere to COVID-19 public health directives

Regional district updates its pandemc response due to increased positive cases

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canim Lake as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

For the Cariboo, property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake. (Unsplash photo)
Average residential sale price up in 2020: BC Northern Real Estate Board

For the Cariboo, total property sales were up in 100 Mile House and Quesnel, but down slightly in Williams Lake

A 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Player practices his stickwork at a practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association suspends activities

This move is effective immediately and comes due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in 100 Mile House

The Williams Lake Seniors Village is owned by Retirement Concepts. Angie Mindus photo
Williams Lake Seniors Village has no active cases of COVID-19

Staff noted in letter to families outbreak can be declared over by Jan. 23 if no new cases arise

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)
New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900

Most Read