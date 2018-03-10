Avalanche risks to increase with warming weather

Avalanche Canada says with winter loosening its grip and a warming weather event on its way the avalanche danger will increase this weekend and into next week in the Cariboo region.

“Surface instabilities should be the main concern for Saturday, March 10,” its website notes, adding spring-like weather will make an appearance this weekend as a strong upper ridge of high pressure builds over the province and lasts through the early part of next week. “The upper ridge along with the associated surface ridge will bring abundant sunshine and a warming trend to all BC mountain ranges.”

For the Cariboos, Avalanche Canada, notes there are considerable avalanche ratings for the alpine, moderate for the treeline and below treeline Saturday and Sunday.

Currently it is -11C in Williams Lake with a windchill making it feel like -14C, however Environment Canada’s forecast shows the temperature will increase to 7C Saturday with lots of sunshine.

Sunday it is going to get warmer, with highs of 10C and on Monday with highs of 8C and 12C on Tuesday.

According to DriveBC there are no major events for highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

There are, however, slippery sections on Highway 97 from Clinton to 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake, and slushy sections 55 kilometres south of 30 kilometres north of Quesnel. There are also some muddy and slippery sections and on Highway 20 on both sides of Alexis Creek and Riske Creek.

