Avalanche closes road to wharf at Bella Coola

A day and night of heavy rain resulted in avalanches across the region

Jenni Mueller lives near the wharf on the other side of the avalanche. She took this photo and thinks the avalanche happened around 8 p.m. last night (February 21). (Jenni Mueller photo)

An avalanche has closed the road from Bella Coola to the wharf after a day and night of heavy rainfall. Environment Canada recorded that Bella Coola received 86.4mm of precipitation and had warned of localized flooding. Avalanche Canada has issued a warning about the risk, saying “heavy overnight snowfall and cranking wind are a recipe for HIGH avalanche danger. Minimize your exposure to avalanche terrain Monday.”

DriveBC also indicates there is heavy snowfall and a risk of avalanches on a large section of Highway 20. There is a travel advisory in effect between Government Wharf and Kappan Mtn Rd for 137.3 km (Anahim Lake to Bella Coola), with limited visibility with heavy snowfall. Avalanche techs are monitoring and the road may close at any time.

More to come.



