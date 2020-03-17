Avalanche Canada is calling on backcountry users to submit their observations as backcountry businesses, that usually contribute to forecast data are closing due to the pandemic. (File photo)

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Avalanche Canada is anticipating increased uncertainty in their forecasting as backcountry lodges and heli-ski operations shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“As always, accurate avalanche forecasts remains our priority. However, the early closure of many backcountry operations, in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, will soon affect our data stream,” reads a news release from the organization.

READ MORE: Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

The Mountain Information Network is going to become even more important than usual for avalanche forecasting to continue and the organization is calling on back country users to submit their observations.

“Even the most basic data will be helpful, so please consider posting to the MIN. We are also encouraging avalanche professionals to keep providing whatever data they have,” the news release said.

If you have any questions about the MIN, or want to deliver information directly to the forecasters, please email forecaster@avalanche.ca or call 250-837-2141, extension 104.

In response to the pandemic, the organization has cancelled all outreach events, reduced field operations and employees have been given the option to work from home.

READ MORE: Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

Just Posted

Williams Lake Library cancels programs while staying open

Cariboo Regional District hopes circulation can stay open as long as possible

Williams Lake ups it sanitization of City facilities

Williams Lake’s maintenance department has upped its sanitation measures because of the… Continue reading

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

Glenda Winger is hoping the move will keep seniors safe

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Most Read