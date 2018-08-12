UPDATED: Mudslides still affecting Highways 97, 99 and 1 on Aug. 12, according to Drive BC

One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

UPDATE (Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.): A mudslide 23 km west of Savona has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic. Drive BC is advising drivers to be aware of mud and debris. Motorcycle travle is not recommended.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek because of a mudslide. No detour is currently available.

CORRECTION – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek due to mudslide. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Next update 1:30 PM.https://t.co/ZTLCJzwLEL — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Original story (Aug. 12 at 11:12 a.m.): Multiple mudslides continue to affect major highway arteries in the B.C. interior.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Clinton because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highways 5 and 24 as a detour.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED in both directions at #ClintonBC because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy5 and #BCHwy24. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/MSGUUbRqMW — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 97 northbound is also closed at the junction with Highway 1 at Cache Creek because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 97C as a detour.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED northbound at the Junction with #BCHwy1 because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy97C. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/d0Niaki0Oh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

No detour is currently available.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 is CLOSED in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/WCJhnwlgyk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 1 is closed in both directions, 23 km west of Savona because of a mudslide.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 5 north as an alternate route. Workers are currently removing debris and Drive BC estimates it will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic by noon.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 23 km west of Savona due to mudslide. Alternate route via #BCHwy5 north. Debris removal in process, estimated time of opening to single lane alternating traffic is 12:00 PM. Next update 9:30 AM. https://t.co/cbbw7Nkvdz — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.