Audrey McKinnon puts name forward for NDP for federal election

Cariboo Prince-George NDP members now know one of their potential candidates.

Audrey McKinnon of Prince George announced she will be seeking the NDP nomination for the next federal election. McKinnon has support from two former NDP candidates in the region.

The Cariboo Prince-George federal riding includes half of Prince George, Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Former Prince George-Valemount NDP candidate Laura Parent is acting as McKinnon’s campaign manager.

“I am so proud to support Audrey in seeking the candidacy,” she said in a news release. “Not only has Audrey impressed me with her work ethic, I am confident that she will make an excellent MP.”

McKinnon works as a communications officer at the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council.

“(McKinnon) will be able to connect with the diversity of people and circumstances in Cariboo-Prince George,” past NDP candidate in the riding, Heather Sapergia, said. “Whether our riding members are ranchers, health care workers, seniors, youth, forestry workers, self-employed or any other life condition, I am confident Audrey will be our best choice.”

Parent said the party has told her it will be a contested nomination. The date of the next federal election is up in the air, with some pundits predicting a spring election.

“I think early summer,” Parent said. “Obviously budget is coming up, and (NDP leader Jagmeet Singh) has indicated the New Democrats will support the budget. The party wants to wait until we’ve got some more people vaccinated. We’re in a third wave, now is not the time to have an election.”

The Cariboo Prince-George riding is represented by Progressive Conservative Todd Doherty.

