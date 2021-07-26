ATV operator involved in Williams Lake rollover also being investigated for court order breach

Police were called to the Dairy Fields early Sunday evening, July 25

Williams Lake RCMP responded to an ATV rollover Sunday, July 25 in the Dairy Fields. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an ATV rollover Sunday, July 25 in the Dairy Fields.

At 7:54 p.m. Sunday, July 25, a pedestrian reported locating a male who had rolled over his ATV, said Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

“Police attended and the matter is under investigation,” Byron said, noting the male ATV operator was transported to hospital and at this time injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

“A breach of a court order is also being investigated at this time related to the ATV operator,” Byron said.

