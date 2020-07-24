Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal ATV accident Friday, July 24 in the Big Lake area. (Black Press Media files)

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

An ATV crash has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man from Big Lake, east of Williams Lake, say police.

The man had been out checking fences along his property in the evening of Thursday, July 23 and when he failed to return, family went looking for him and came across the crash scene, noted Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

Williams Lake Detachment were called to the scene of a fatal crash in the 5000 block of Ridge Road in Big Lake at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24.

The man was found under the ATV he was operating.

“It appeared that the ATV had driven through a mud hole and rolled over, trapping the man underneath,” stated Saunderson.

“The RCMP and BC Coroners Services are investigating but there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to the death.”

