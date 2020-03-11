Four days have been set aside in Williams Lake Provincial Court for a preliminary inquiry into a charge of attempted murder. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Attempted murder charge focus of upcoming preliminary inquiry in Williams Lake

Brent Myles Camille Adolph faces one count of attempted murder

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled later this month in Williams Lake for a man charged with attempted murder.

Brent Myles Camille Adolph faces one count of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, March 11, Williams Lake Provincial Court Judge Karen Whonnock set the dates for the preliminary inquiry from Tuesday, March 24 to Friday, March 27.

A publication ban, imposed on June 2, 2019, prevents the media from reporting on any evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry.


Crime

