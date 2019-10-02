Atlantic Power gets new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro

The company had been operating on a short-term contract

Atlantic Power Inc. in Williams Lake has a 10-year-contract renewal with BC Hydro that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2019. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Atlantic Power Corporation has a new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro for its plant in Williams Lake.

The new agreement went into effective Tuesday Oct. 1, and replaces the short-term one the company had been under since April 2, 2018.

“As we have highlighted previously, biomass plants provide benefits beyond the generation of electricity, including support for the local economy and timber industry, and environmental benefits, including forest management,” said Joe Cofelice, executive vice president, commercial development in a press release. “We are very pleased to be extending our longstanding relationship with our customer BC Hydro at Williams Lake in order to serve the interests of consumers, the environment and the local community. We thank all those in the local community who supported our efforts to obtain a new long-term contract for this plant.”

Conditions in the B.C. timber market for the past couple of years have adversely affected both the availability and cost of fuel, which as previously noted by the company represents the most significant operational and financial risk for Williams Lake.

The company was historically permitted to burn rail ties but has not since purchasing the plant in 2010.

However, in recent years, citing a decline in the Allowable Annual Cut (AAC), the company began pursuing a permit amendment to allow it to increase the amount of rail tie generated biomass it could burn.

When permission was granted, several appeals were launched by local citizens as well as the creation of the group Rail Ties Be Wise.

In 2019, the Environmental Appeal Board ruled in favour of the company.

With only a short-term contract with BC Hydro, the company said it has been procuring fuel only on a short-term basis.

With a long-term EPA now in place, the company is evaluating fuel supply options and plans to provide guidance for Williams Lake under the new EPA at a later date.

The company plans to undertake several major maintenance projects at Williams Lake that will result in a higher level of maintenance expense for the plant in 2020.

These projects may be commenced as early as the fourth quarter of 2019 and are expected to be completed in 2020.

We have reached out to BC Hydro, Atlantic Power and Rail Ties Be Wise for comments. Check back for an update to this article



