At least one person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash just south of Quesnel

Traffic is still flowing in both directions, and police expect to remain at the scene

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 97 in the morning of Monday, March 28. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

At least one person was taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 97 just south of Quesnel.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

An ambulance sped away from the crash with lights and sirens. Just south of Chemo RV on Highway 97, a pickup truck and black sedan sat in the middle of the road.

The car had severe damage to the driver’s side.

Traffic is able to flow in both directions, but police expect to remain at the scene a while longer.

The Quesnel Fire Department also responded to the crash.

