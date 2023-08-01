RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Ashcroft RCMP arrest five suspects; seize guns, drugs

RCMP executed a search warrant July 28

Ashcroft RCMP briefly closed down the highway to apprehend suspects they believe are connected to drugs and property crime in the community.

On July 28, 2023 Ashcroft RCMP, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on a residence in Ashcroft. Two police snipers could be seen on neighbouring rooftops as the scene unfolded.

“Ashcroft RCMP arrested five individuals who are known to police to be involved in drugs and property crime,” noted Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a news release.

“Firearms and drugs were located and seized from inside the residence. The suspects have been released from custody with charges pending.”

The highway was closed temporarily while the police made entry into the residence to ensure the public’s safety, said RCMP.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AshcroftCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Claim that $10K boat was a gift runs aground in Aldergrove customs case
Next story
B.C. auditor-general hopes university cybersecurity audit sparks broad change

Just Posted

Seven athletes from the Nuxalk Nation attended the NAIG this July to represent Bella Coola in all their glory. (Contributed to Black Press—by Sony Legault)
Nuxalk Nation athletes bring home 4 medals from North American Indigenous Games

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ashcroft RCMP arrest five suspects; seize guns, drugs

Lesley Lloyd returns to Art Walk this year, showcasing her pottery creations. (Downtown Williams Lake BIA photo)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk returns

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast