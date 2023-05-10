The Government of Canada is requiring that federally regulated employers provide free menstrual products for their employees by Dec. 15, 2023. (Pixabay)

The Government of Canada is requiring that federally regulated employers provide free menstrual products for their employees by Dec. 15, 2023. (Pixabay)

‘As necessary as toilet paper and soap’: Federal workplaces required to provide menstrual products

Feds say it will improve the wellbeing of nearly half a million workers; to be implemented by Dec. 15

An update to the Canada Labour Code is ensuring access to free menstrual products at work.

Announced Wednesday (May 10), Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. said that as of Dec. 15, federally regulated employers will be required to make menstrual products, like pads or tampons, available to workers at no cost while they are in the workplace.

“Menstrual products like pads and tampons are as necessary as toilet paper and soap, but they are not treated that way in most workplaces,” reads the release. Treating pads and tampons as basic needs will help improve equity, reduce stigma, and create healthier, more inclusive workplaces.

The government says the initiative is inclusive of all workers who menstruate, and will “improve the well-being of nearly half a million workers who may require menstrual products during their workdays, including cisgender women, non-binary individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals.”

Work on the labour code changes began in 2021, when the federal government began “extensive consultation” with stakeholders, experts and Canadians.

READ MORE: 10 period projects get funding across B.C. for those in need of menstruation products

READ MORE: B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Don’t break a window: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car
Next story
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

Just Posted

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident in Northwest BC

Mud and debris outside the Cache Creek fire hall on May 6, 2023, including ther remains of a wrecked Hesco basket (centre) that was set up to try to protect the hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
UPDATE: Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

Secwepemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas is one of the main speakers at Medicine Stories taking place in Williams Lake on May 17 and 18. (Barbara Roden - Black Press Media)
Indigenous and holistic trauma healing Medicine Stories forum May 17, 18 in Williams Lake

A category 2 fire prohibition goes into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region beginning Thursday, May 11 at noon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Category 2 open fire prohibition effective noon May 11 for Cariboo Fire Centre region

Pop-up banner image