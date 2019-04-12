FILE – DriveBC webcam showing snow build up on Highway 1 on Vancouver Island. (DriveBC)

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Spring snow in the forecast across B.C. this weekend has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather agency said Friday that a Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on Saturday, causing up to 15 centimetres of snow near the Coquihalla summit and through the Kootenay Pass in the afternoon.

In the evening, a further 10 to 15 centimetres could fall, as flurries develop in the wake of the front moving through.

Meanwhile, snowfall over other southern B.C. highways will be less intense, the national forecaster said.

DriveBC is reminding commuters that winter tires remain mandatory along some highways until April 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say
Next story
Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Just Posted

CRD announces new fire chief appointments

These chiefs, old and new, will serve with 14 volunteer fire departments until March 30, 2022

Williams Lake Fire Department training 14 new recruits

Six signed up this year and eight last year

BREAKING: Mudslide partially blocks access to Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake

Update: Buckskin Road open to single vehicle alternating traffic

Williams Lake councillor to be acting mayor while Walt Cobb recovers from heart attack

Coun. Craig Smith will be in the mayor’s office beginning April 12

MP Doherty to host town hall in Williams Lake April 15

Williams Lake is one of four stops in a series of meetings with constituents

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

100 Mile RCMP respond to Facebook post referencing self-harm

Earlier this morning (April 12), 100 Mile House RCMP received several calls… Continue reading

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Most Read