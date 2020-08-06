The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston

As CERB winds down, labour group asks Liberals to rethink EI

The government estimates four million people will be moved onto EI after CERB ends

A workers-rights group is calling on the federal government to rethink the employment insurance program as an emergency benefit for workers is set to run out.

The government estimates four million people will be moved onto EI when the Canada Emergency Response Benefit starts winding down, and is promising a parallel benefit for gig and contract workers who don’t qualify for payments through the decades-old system.

The Workers Action Centre says many of the people it works with would get between $600 and $1,000 a month if they’re pushed onto EI next month, with the way the safety program is currently structured.

That would be less than the $500 per week paid out through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB, to workers whose incomes crashed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deena Ladd, the group’s executive director, says an overhaul of EI itself is necessary to provide adequate benefits to stabilize an economy with sectors that won’t fully open for months or may have to shut down in response to outbreaks.

A few of the workers involved with the centre shared their stories and concerns for the coming months during a virtual press conference this morning.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa pledges up to $5M in aid to help people affected by Lebanon explosion
Next story
Trump slaps tariffs on Canadian raw aluminum

Just Posted

Official grand opening on tap for Fox Mountain Brewing Co. Saturday, Aug. 8

Live, musical entertainment will kickoff around 5 p.m. Prizes, giveaways throughout day

Wood waste recovery a key focus for First Nation joint venture company

Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. has received financial support from FESBC

Tsilhqot’in Chief appointed to Thompson Rivers University Board of Governors

TRU excited to welcome Jimmy Lulua

First Nation near Quesnel celebrates new children’s park honouring late member

George Longe Memorial Park officially opened Aug. 5

Smart 55: Sovereign’s Medal awarded Navy League of Canada Cariboo Chilcotin Branch president

Fred Van Kuipers has volunteered with the league for many years

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

As CERB winds down, labour group asks Liberals to rethink EI

The government estimates four million people will be moved onto EI after CERB ends

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

Most Read