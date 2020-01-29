As 132 reported dead from coronavirus outbreak, international sporting events postponed

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Canada by health officials in British Columbia

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, photo, construction workers labor at the site of the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital being built in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. China as of Wednesday has more infections of a new virus than it did in with SARS, though the death toll is still lower. (Chinatopix via AP)

A new form of coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people and caused 132 deaths.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa 250 Canadians have registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan and 126 of them have asked for help to get home.

He says Canada is “looking at all options” and that every Canadian who has reached out for consular assistance will receive it.

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Canada by health officials in British Columbia, who say a man in his 40s tested presumptively positive after a business trip to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments are being taken elsewhere amid growing concern at the spread the virus.

British Airways says it’s immediately suspending all of its flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country.

