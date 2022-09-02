Arson destroys vehicles at Williams Lake towing company

Williams Lake RCMP and the fire department attended an early morning fire on Friday, Sept. 2 that destroyed several vehicles at Downtown Towing on Mackenzie Avenue.
Suspects entered the yard and set fire to a recovered vehicle that was stolen and it spread to a few other vehicles, said Downtown Towing owner Brian Bettles.
The fire is under investigation, Bettles said, noting the RCMP and fire department were called to the scene at 5:45 a.m.
