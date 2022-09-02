Downtown Towing in Williams Lake was the site of a break and enter and arson on Sept. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Towing in Williams Lake was the site of a break and enter and arson on Sept. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Arson destroys vehicles at Williams Lake towing company

Suspects entered Downtown Towing compound, set fire to a recovered stolen vehicle

Williams Lake RCMP and the fire department attended an early morning fire on Friday, Sept. 2 that destroyed several vehicles at Downtown Towing on Mackenzie Avenue.

Suspects entered the yard and set fire to a recovered vehicle that was stolen and it spread to a few other vehicles, said Downtown Towing owner Brian Bettles.

The fire is under investigation, Bettles said, noting the RCMP and fire department were called to the scene at 5:45 a.m.

More to come


