Arrests made at South Lakeside residence associated with gang activity: Williams Lake RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP say they made several arrests at a home associated with gang activity after receiving a report of shots fired Monday evening (May 31).

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said police received the call at 6:01 p.m. of the sound of multiple gunshots coming from a residence in the 1900 block of South Lakeside Drive.

Police immediately attended, and with support from Police Dog Service, set up containment in the area of the home and made verbal call-outs to the people in the house. Four people came out and were taken into custody without incident. In keeping with safety, police entered the home where another person was located, Saunderson said.

“A search warrant was obtained and during the investigation police located two shotguns and multiple rounds of ammunition. All five people arrested could face possible charges related to firearms offences,” said Saunderson, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the residence is known to police and is associated to gang activity and that the Williams Lake RCMP remain committed to gang suppression.

