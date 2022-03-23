Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Duncan’s Jesse Bennett and daughter Violet were reported missing on Jan. 24

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

An arrest warrant for abduction has been issued for Jesse Bennett, who disappeared with his young daughter on Jan. 23.

As North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers continue to search for Jesse and his daughter Violet Bennett, investigators have now gathered enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against him, said an RCMP press release.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by a provincial court. Jesse is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

On Jan. 20, the Victoria Family Law Court set out a joint custody agreement and ordered Jesse to return Violet, 7, the same day to her mother, Roget Jade Hall.

On Jan. 23, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse and Violet were missing from their home, located in the Cowichan Valley.

Jesse and Violet have not been seen since.

“Losing your child is every parent’s worst fear, and all I wish for more than having her back is to know that she’s OK, something I’ve had to go the last two months not knowing,” said Hall in a message to the Citizen.

Hall said she’s been struggling to keep her life going and not isolate herself as her mental health has declined with the long separation. She’s been focusing on preparing to help Violet return to normal life once she returns.

“I hope Violet knows I’m fighting for her, and always will. We all miss her dearly, and just want her back,” Hall said.

Jesse is described as a white man, 36 years old, 5 foot 10, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly with a shaved head or wearing hat), and a beard.

Violet Bennett is a white girl, approximately four feet tall, weighing 50-60 lbs, with blue eyes and big naturally curly hair.

Investigators are continuing to communicate with Jesse’s family, they said, in hopes of furthering the investigation and ensuring Violet’s well being.

“I just hope that now a warrant has been given, whoever is supporting and helping him will come forward,” said Hall.

Jesse could be anywhere in Canada at this point, the RCMP press release said.

If you have any information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, contact the police in your jurisdiction right away, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

RELATED: North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP searching for missing father and daughter in possible custody dispute

RELATED: New photos released in case of missing Cowichan Valley father and daughter

missing person

Previous story
Liberal-NDP deal ‘political theatre’: expert
Next story
Highway 97 reopens after crash near Red Bluff Road

Just Posted

Kirsten Boulier, from left, Taylor Jones, Nola Mack, Rhonda Schooner and Nicole Oliver are running a drop-in program for girls on Friday evenings. Other participants, not pictured, are Rita Svisdahl, Kayce Scott, Morgan Dennis and Mercedes Edgar. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley girls drop-in program runs Fridays

Three of the pieces up at the Station House Gallery for the show Aging, Art and the Modern Elder (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Art show in Williams Lake gallery a bright spark, highlighting joy and opportunity in aging

Mesa, the Labrador, competing in scent detection, is owned by Alycia Rogal, the secretary of the Cariboo Kennel Club in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Kennel Club to host licensed trials near Williams Lake Airport in May

The incident took place nine kilometres south of Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik photo — Quesnel Cariboo Observer photo)
Highway 97 reopens after crash near Red Bluff Road