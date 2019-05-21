A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

A round of important announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort on May 21, not just for new developments at the resort but the community as a whole.

“Today is going to go down in history as one of those magic moments in the history of the great 108. We’re going to look back on this to say it’s another turning point,” said Pat Corbett, the president of Corbett Resort Management and the MC of the event.

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area, with plans for a further $9 million in projects committed for the future.

The projects include a 36-unit senior housing project expansion estimated to cost $6 million, a total rebuild of the South Cariboo Regional Airport costing about $6.2 million, the Ministry of Transportation’s commitment to resurface 16 kilometres of road in the community at the cost of roughly $2 million and the golf course’s 10,000 square-foot new clubhouse and conference centre to be built by Sitka Log Homes. The golf course also has a new fleet of golf carts.

Al Richmond, the area’s CRD representative, also mentioned the $3.1 million water treatment project which was delayed during the 2017 wildfires as well as the investment of $500,000 in firefighting equipment and a further investment of $500,000 in fuel treatment for the Walker Valley.

Much of the work, such as the new senior housing project (headed by local business owner, Scotty Lang) of coincides with 108 Mile Ranch’s 50th anniversary. The official project’s official groundbreaking is on June 21, 22 and 23.

“I’m very happy and pleased to witness today’s announcements,” said Ingrid Meyer, the director of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association. “Let’s all work together to make the 108 great again.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.