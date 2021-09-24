Armed robbery led to temporary lockdown at PSO

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary was placed under a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon, as police pursued a suspect involved in a robbery at the Husky Gas station in 100 Mile House.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the suspect entered the Husky in the afternoon on Sept. 23 and threatened the station attendant with a weapon, demanding the contents of the cash register. After receiving the money, the individual fled on foot towards the 100 Mile downtown core.

McKinnon said that due to the Husky’s proximity to PSO, which was about to let out for the day, the RCMP placed the school under a temporary lock and hold order. While he said there was “nothing to suggest there was a threat to the school itself,” the detachment didn’t want students wandering around as they conducted their search for the robber.

More to come.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House