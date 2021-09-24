100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Armed robbery led to temporary lockdown at PSO

Police put school under lock and hold order after suspect robbed Husky Gas station Thursday

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary was placed under a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon, as police pursued a suspect involved in a robbery at the Husky Gas station in 100 Mile House.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the suspect entered the Husky in the afternoon on Sept. 23 and threatened the station attendant with a weapon, demanding the contents of the cash register. After receiving the money, the individual fled on foot towards the 100 Mile downtown core.

McKinnon said that due to the Husky’s proximity to PSO, which was about to let out for the day, the RCMP placed the school under a temporary lock and hold order. While he said there was “nothing to suggest there was a threat to the school itself,” the detachment didn’t want students wandering around as they conducted their search for the robber.

More to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
‘It’s really frustrating’: BCTF fears more school closures due to lack of COVID safety measures
Next story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Armed robbery led to temporary lockdown at PSO

The Cops for Cancer - Tour De North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Cops for Cancer – Tour de North rides to success in Prince Rupert

Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff were moved to tears Sunday evening, Sept. 19, when first responders drove past the hospital in a salute to health care workers, complete with lights and sirens. Health care workers in B.C. have faced increased pressures brought on by a fourth wave of COVID-19. (Angie Mindus video photo)
Fourth wave of pandemic hitting Cariboo-Chilcotin harder than previous months

Plaque on the Fraser River Bridge. (Public domain photo)
LISTEN: A Haphazard History of the Fraser River Bridge