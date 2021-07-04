Area restriction order for the vicinity of the McKay Creek wildfire near Pavilion

BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for the vicinity of the McKay Creek wildfire west of Pavilion.

The restriction, which came into effect at noon Saturday, June 3 and will remain in place until Oct. 15, is to “protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities,” BCSW said in an update.

Under the order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization from an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act unless they are travelling to or from a principal residence or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order; travelling as a person acting in an official capacity; travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities; and engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or vineyard management on private or leased property.

Failure to comply may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

BCWS is still investigating the cause of the 23,600-hectare McKay Creek fire. Late Saturday afternoon, the fire experienced increased fire behavior due to winds out of the north, with growth on the south end of the fire above the West Pavilion Road crossing the Slok Creek, according to BCWS.

“Crews worked overnight to monitor the area. Also, there was increased fire activity resulting in growth on the east side of the Fraser River along the Pavilion Clinton Road towards Pavilion,” the BC Wildfire said in an update. “Structure Protection personnel worked overnight in the vicinity of the Pavilion and West Pavilion Roads as a precautionary measure.”

Earlier Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is optimizing resources and pulling firefighters from less affected areas to help battle four fires of note in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, including McKay Creek, Sparks Lake, Durant Lake. and the Lytton Creek and George Road wildfires. All four fires remain out of control.

Kaitlin Baskerville, Kamloops fire centre manager for the BC Wildfire Services, told the TNRD and other stakeholders in a virtual public meeting Saturday that crews are stationed in zones throughout the region to respond to new starts and four fires of note. She added crews have been challenged in recent days by smoke, which makes it harder to fly or get good visibility. “We’re just getting started on these fires and getting a good understanding on what’s required next,” she said.



