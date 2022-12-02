People walk along Willow’s beach in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

People walk along Willow’s beach in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Arctic chill over much of B.C., snowy wallop for Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler

Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province.

Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, with accumulations of up to 15 centimetres before the storm eases Saturday.

A high pressure system over the B.C. Interior is continuing to push icy air out to the coast, prompting arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler as wind chill values make it feel as cold as minus 20.

Wind warnings are in place for Greater Victoria and Howe Sound as gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are forecast, while special weather statements cover the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

A dusting of snow, no more than five centimetres, is expected in those regions, potentially creating challenges for the afternoon commute, but Environment Canada predicts “significantly less” impact than Tuesday night’s storm.

Peace River residents in northeastern B.C., were still shivering through an extreme cold warning that also covered Yoho and Kootenay parks in the southeast and most of Alberta, but the weather office says wind chill values of minus 40 early in the day were expected to ease to about minus 27 by Saturday.

RELATED: 12-hour commute during snow storm a chaotic ‘nightmare’ in B.C.’s Lower Mainland

RELATED: Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

SnowWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck
Next story
Drugs, guns seized as 4 B.C. men with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

Just Posted

Williams Lake Hospice Society is hoping to ease the grief felt during the holidays with the Memory Tree event. (File photo)
Memory tree celebration, craft fairs, home Stamps games, Winter Lights this weekend

Traffic was single lane along the Nemiah Valley Road through much of Xeni Gwet’in this past summer as water lines were being installed for parts of the community. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Power, water finally reaches all homes of Xeni Gwe’tin First Nation in Chilcotin

Participants in the Little Chiefs Preschool program were out enjoying some sunshine and the views from the new section of boardwalk along the Willow Trail on Scout Island. The boardwalk provides a new viewing platform overlooking the inner bay along the Scout Island Causeway. (Scout Island photo)
Section of Willow Trail boardwalk replacement has been completed

After eyeing retirement for several years, Brian Sawyer has sold The Guitar Seller. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Music has been a big part of Brian Sawyer’s life