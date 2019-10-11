Application deadline for Chilcotin flood disaster financial assistance Oct. 16

Anyone who has not applied is encourage to contact the CRD recovery manager

For people impacted by flooding in the Chilcotin between July 6 and 18, the deadline to apply for Disaster Financial Assistance is Oct. 16. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

People impacted by flooding in the Chilcotin in July have until Wednesday, Oct. 16 to submit an application for Disaster Financial Assistance from Emergency Management B.C.

Anyone who has not applied is being urged to contact the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) recovery manager who remains active in the Big Creek community and is able to answer questions and connect people with support and programs.

“If you have not applied, I encourage you to call the recovery manager, and have a conversation about the impacts at your household level and know there could be some help in filling out your forms if needed,” said Stephanie Masun, a contractor for the CRD working on the flood recovery program. “I am working with the recovery manager and with Emergency Management B.C. directly.”

Read more: Impact of summer’s flooding still rippling through Big Creek community

Masun said the impacts were widespread and depended on the distance of properties from the creek systems.

“In general the entire community was impacted because of access and egress being challenged during the July 6 rain event,” Masun said.

In July the CRD estimated around 47 properties were damaged due to the flooding, but Masun said it will be difficult to know for sure until all the applications for assistance come in and the fact that some people don’t apply.

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to obtain insurance to cover their disaster-related losses.Those impacted by overland flooding in any area of the Cariboo Regional District or Tsilhqot’in National Government may be eligible.

Read more: CRD estimates 47 properties impacted by flooding in Chilcotin

“We have community person we are connecting with to make sure our communications are well directed to the community members that live there and also to make sure we are understanding what we are hearing back,” Masun said. “It’s really important to acknowledge that community knowledge is important and is the basis of recovery to better understand how the community functions and what the community’s unique identity is.”

After the 2017 wildfires, residents told the CRD during its community consultation meetings that community knowledge is important, she added.

“I think that’s key and something we heard broadly and fundamental to how we are designing things as we go forward,” Masun said.

Find more information and applications at www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.

Contact the recovery manager at 1-866-759-4977 or recovery@cariboord.ca.

Read more: Tri-university project researching six large B.C. Interior watersheds



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter