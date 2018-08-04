The mudslide that closed the highway yesterday. Drive BC photo.

Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

As of 3:30, Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres north of Cache Creek due to another mudslide.

According to Drive BC, alternative routes are available through Highways 1, 5 and 24.

An assessment is still underway.

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago
Similkameen grassfire put out within 'a stones throw' from homes

