Another bone-chilling day for Cariboo Chilcotin residents, more cold weather records broken

Residents use pandemic face masks to keep warm from the extreme cold weather in Williams Lake Thursday morning, Feb. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin residents woke up to another day of extreme cold weather Friday morning, Feb. 12.

Williams Lake saw an early morning temperature of -32C while Alexis Creek and Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin recorded another extreme temperature of -44C.

Williams Lake, Tatlayoko Lake and Puntzi Mountain were among the many areas that saw record lows Thursday.

Weather records broken Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021:

Burns Lake Area: Preliminary new record of -38.7C. Old record of -37.2C set in 1975. Records in this area have been kept since 1949.

Clinton Area: Preliminary new record of -32.3C. Old record of -27.2 set in 1975. Records in this area have been kept since 1974.

Hope Area: Preliminary new record of -13.3C. Old record of -11.1 set in 1939. Records in this area have been kept since 1936.

Nakusp Area: Preliminary new record of -14.2C. Old record of -13.9 set in 2019. Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Puntzi Mountain Area: Preliminary new record of -45.6C. Old record of -36.7C set in 1975. Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Sparwood Area. Preliminary new record of -30.5C. Old record of -23.8C set in 2019. Records in this area have been kept since 1969

Squamish Area: Preliminary new record of -7.9C. Old record of -6.0 set in 1989. Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Tatlayoko Lake Area: Preliminary new record of -34.3C. Old record of -27.2 set in 1975. Records in this area have been kept since 1930

Whistler Area: Currently tied record of -17.0C set in 2019. Records in this area have been kept since 1950.

Williams Lake Area: Preliminary new record of -32.2C. Old record of -27.8C set in 1975.Records in this area have been kept since 1960.

Yoho (National Park) Area: Preliminary new record of -34.0C. Old record of -33.9C set in 1951. Records in this area have been kept since 1923.

