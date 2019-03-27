WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Another B.C. deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

WARNING: The photos below are graphic in nature and show an animal in distress. Reader discretion is advised.

Kelowna conservation officers euthanized another mule deer impaled by a pointed wrought iron fence in the upper Mission area in Kelowna on March 20.

“Since January 1, 2019 we have had to euthanize approximately 10 deer alive, injured in pain and suffering hung up on these fences,” said conservation officer Ken Owens.

We are recommending and working cooperatively with the city of Kelowna to enact a bylaw prohibiting these fences that are impaling deer locally.”

READ MORE: Trapped deer part of government research project

Owens said the deer was euthanized due to severe injuries caused by the fence. On the whole, Owen said those fence can be very dangerous to deer and other wildlife and this situation is also occurring in other communities across the province.

“These fences can cause animals pain and suffering as they struggle to free themselves and in many cases die stuck on the fence,” said Owens.

“Wrought iron fences are a major source for potential injury to a deer. Many railing patterns and especially those with pointed pickets rising above the top or mid-rail are the most likely to injure or impale a deer,”

Owens said there are simple design fixes for new fences or retrofits for existing ones can make a big difference.

READ MORE: Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

“No property owner wants to have to put an animal out of its misery, or cut it down from a fence,” Owens said.

For more information on ways to reduce human wildlife conflict contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or visit wild safe B.C.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Photo Credit: Ken Owens, Conservation Officer, North Okanagan Zone

Previous story
Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast
Next story
B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Just Posted

Third Annual Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Golf Tournament slated for May 4

“The tournament is popular due to who Jordan was — not only to the golf course, but to the community.”

Manufactured home zoning amendment denied due to neighbourhood opposition

Residents living near the 911 Proctor Ave. lot said a trailer would decrease property values

Downtown Williams Lake plans new spring festival

Spring In To Downtown will replace the Stampede Street Party

Canada Post semitrailer goes off Highway 97 landing down steep embankment

The driver escapes with minor injuries

Midget Timberwolves return home with bronze from provs

The Williams Lake Midget Tier 2 Timberwolves are provincial bronze medalists.

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

Most Read