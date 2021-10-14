Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths

B.C. public health teams reported another 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and nine additional deaths as further restrictions were placed on areas of the Northern Health region where hospitals are at capacity.

There are 378 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 14, up four in the past 24 hours and 153 in intensive care, the same as Wednesday. Of the nine deaths, five were in Interior Health, two in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with 19 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care facilities in the province.

From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases. From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.

As of Oct. 14, 89.0% (4,123,354) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% (3,842,247) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 14 by region:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,449 active

• 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 708 active

• 104 new cases in Interior Health, 831 active

• 129 new cases in Northern Health, 677 active

• 48 new cases in Island Health, 625 active

