Annual sanitary main cleaning begins in Williams Lake

The work will be conducted over the next three weeks

Sanitary main cleaning will take place over the next three weeks in some areas of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sanitary main cleaning is currently underway in Williams Lake.

Residents should expect that pressure caused from the cleaning the sanitary mains may cause basement toilets to bubble and or mist water for a short period of time as the cleaning too moves down the main, the city noted in press release Tuesday, June 22.

Closing the toilet lid will eliminate or lessen any back-flow.

An annual maintenance event, the work involves camera work as well, and will take place over the next three weeks.

Areas being cleaned are Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Avenues, Huston Street to Cameron Street, First Avenue through Fifth Avenue and Comer Street to Proctor Street.

Anyone wanting further information is asked to call Pat Mahood, manager of public works, at pmadhood@williamslake.ca or phone 250-392-1785.

“We thank residents for understanding,” the city said in the news release.



