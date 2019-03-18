Annual Guide to Williams Lake released

The guide covers the entirety of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region

The Williams Lake Tribune is proud to present its annual 2019 Williams Lake and Area Guide.

The guide covers the entirety of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region.

If you’re planning a staycation or know someone who is vacationing in the area you’re going to want to have a copy of the guide nearby for reference.

Check the Friday, March 15 Weekend Advisor for the guide.

It is also avail-able at the Tribune office.

Come get yours today.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Just Posted

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mt. Timothy sale complete

New owners looking toward year-round mountain resort facility

COLUMN: Forests in Horsefly watershed targeted for harvest

‘There doesn’t seem to be any sense to the Ministry of Forest’s logging plan, if in fact there is one at all’

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

Ice receding on the Fraser River, 15C in the forecast

With highs of 15C anticipated, the ice and snow continues to melt rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

YBC bowlers pitch strong results at Lower Mainland provincials

Renee O’Hara bowled to a silver medal at provincials

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Most Read