Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Okanagan in front of young son

Just Posted

Nurse Debbie Fadenrecht gives a ‘whoop, whoop’ and a thumb’s up to residents who are vaccinated, as they line up for COVID testing Friday, Sept. 24 outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It’s all hands on deck’; COVID-19 testing ramps up in Williams Lake

Taseko Mines Limited has hired Sean Magee as its new vice-president of corporate affairs. (Photo submitted)
Taseko hires new vice-president of corporate affairs

The Carpenter is the contractor on site at the Potato House on Borland Street working to put in a new foundation and basement. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Historic Potato House gets new lease on life

A suicide awareness event will be held in Boitanio Park on Monday, Sept. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Tribune file photo)
Suicide awareness event planned for Williams Lake Monday, Sept. 27