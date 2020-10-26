Young Indigenous woman reported missing from Williams Lake

Angel Emile has not been heard from since last week

Angel Emile, 17, has not been seen since Wednesday, Oct 21. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year old Indigenous woman.

Angel Emile was last seen at around midnight on Wednesday, Oct 21 in Williams Lake.

Emile is described as approximately 4’11” in height, weighing 75 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP Cpl. Sam Nakatsu said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black leggings and black Skecher shoes.

Emile has been reported missing in the past and thanks to the efforts of the public has been previously located ‘safe and sound.’

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emile is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

