The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. children’s representative urges immediate help for children with special needs
Next story
University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders are back in action this weekend at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders to host Teddy Bear Toss, food drive at weekend games

Williams Lake Hospice Society is hoping to ease the grief felt during the holidays with the Memory Tree event. (File photo)
Memory tree celebration, craft fairs, home Stamps games, Winter Lights this weekend

Heidi Butters with her beaded flower arrangements at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair at the Williams Lake Visitors Centre on Saturday, Nov. 26. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair sees more than 800 visitors

A large encampment on the Riverfront Trail was occupied by at least five individuals several days before it was cleaned up on Thursday, Nov. 17, following a fire. (Frank Peebles — Quesnel Observer photo)
Homeless describe life on the streets of Quesnel