An Anahim Lake man is facing multiple charges following an incident on the weekend. (File photo)

Anahim Lake RCMP: ‘This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community’

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

An Anahim Lake man is facing several criminal charges, including attempted murder, following an incident at a home in the rural community last weekend.

Maverick Anthony West, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, break and enter, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault, mischief and uttering threats in relation to the early morning incident.

On Saturday Feb.1 at 4:56 a.m. Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 6600 block of West Street for a report of a possible break and enter in progress.

Read More: Williams Lake family thankful for community support after fire destroys home Sunday

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO for the North District, said upon immediate attendance police quickly discovered that there was more happening than initially reported, noting that a break and enter complaint quickly escalated to an attempted murder investigation.

“The residents were visibly upset and told police that the suspect had come to their home, damaged their vehicle, forced his way into the home and destroyed property within the house,” said Saunderson. “During the course of the investigation police learned that the suspect had used and threatened the victims with a firearm.”

The victims recognized the suspect as he is known to them, Saunderson said, noting police located the suspect at another residence and he was arrested without incident.

West has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.

“This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community,” said RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay, NCO in charge of the Anahim Lake Detachment.

“The safety of everyone is, and continues to be, our primary focus.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Case of whooping cough confirmed in Bella Coola
Next story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Just Posted

Anahim Lake RCMP: ‘This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community’

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Bella Coola

Babies under the age of one and pregnant women in their last trimester are at particular risk

Williams Lake family thankful for community support after fire destroys home Sunday

Two fundraisers are underway for Kyle Rowley and Becky Hatt

App for reporting illegal use of natural resources gaining steam

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

Weather/roads: Snowfall warning in place for Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday, Feb. 5

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Highway 16 closed Tuesday due to a five vehicle crash

The highway was later opened in the day to single vehicle alternating traffic.

Most Read