Andrew Bettles, 22, has called a meeting in hopes of form a park committee for the Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amended rules and regulations spark concerns for trailer court tenants in Williams Lake

New rules state owners have right to fine, terminate and take legal action without warning

Tenants living in a Williams Lake trailer court are hoping to form a park committee after the new owner sent them updated park rules and regulations.

RJ De AthEstates Limited of North Vancouver purchased the Fran Lee Trailer Mobile Park on Eleventh Avenue in December 2019.

Recently the owners sent out a notice to all the tenants dated July 25, 2020 with instructions to sign it and mail it back.

The three-page notice states the owners have the right to fine, terminate and take legal action without warning when deemed necessary and administer fines of $1,000-plus for not abiding by all the rules and regulations.

“Any resident(s) found/proven slandering on social media or anywhere else (will result in termination of tenancy effective immediately,” the notice states. “Yards that are not properly maintained will be fined $1,000-plus and will be cleaned up/mowed by our contractors without any warning or notices (all costs associated will be forwarded to that residents/tenants.)”

To date RJ De AthEstates Limited has not responded to the Tribune’s repeated requests for an interview.

A 22-year-old tenant who bought a trailer in October of 2019 is leading the effort to form a park committee and has called a meeting for Saturday, Aug. 15 to take place across the street from the park in the former Poplar Glade School grounds.

Andrew Bettles said he has already heard back from the park owners via e-mail that they will not be attending the meeting.

That’s problematic, Bettles said, because they need a landlord present at the meeting to create a committee.

He will still go ahead with the meeting, however, and said he has spent the last few weeks educating himself about manufactured home park tenancy regulations in B.C.

When he received the amended rules and regulations from the new owners he was immediately worried.

Read more: Horgan proposes changes to protect residents of B.C. trailer parks

Joined by his roommate, they went door-to-door in the park to find out what other tenants thought.

“There were lots of people who didn’t understand it fully,” Bettles said, noting only a few people have signed the new rules and regulations agreement so far.

Legal advocate Matthew Granlund of the Women’s Contact Society said he believes that the proposed amendments are in breach of the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act and the Regulations to the Act and his office is able to assist with matters like this one.

Bettles did sign an agreement with the previous owners when he move in.

He said it outlines general rules about keeping lawns maintained, no fences and only small pets allowed.

There are 98 trailers in the park, and for a pad rental of $350 a month, they receive water, sewer and electrical services.

In the past a park manager lived on site, but there is no on-site manager living there presently and the mobile home used by the previous manager is for sale.

Read more: Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say

Just Posted

Amended rules and regulations spark concerns for trailer court tenants in Williams Lake

New rules state owners have right to fine, terminate and take legal action without warning

Williams Lake hoping to tackle lake weed problem with weed harvester

City council approved buying the equipment in advance of getting permits to use it

Williams Lake Boitanio Mall owners propose 86-unit housing complex for second floor

City has received a development permit application

Little Britches Rodeo ropes and rides into Williams Lake

Upwards of 80 competitors took part

?Esdilagh First Nation to resume bull moose hunting through internal permitting system

Moose hunting has been closed to members since 2017

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

UPDATE: Two dead after fishing boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Most Read