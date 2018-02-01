Ranchers and farmers impacted by the 2017 wildfires will be attending a workshop in Williams Lake this weekend to help them create recovery plans moving forward. Photo submitted

Already 35 registered for agri-recovery workshop

Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association excited about upcoming workshop for ranchers

Around 35 people will be attending a recovery workshop taking place this weekend at the Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake aimed at helping ranchers and farmers manage their way through the recovery phase, following last summer’s record wildfires.

“It’s an excellent response,” Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president Cordy Cox-Ellis said of the numbers signed up. “It will be led by David Pratt who established the Ranching for Profit School in the United States.”

The workshop has been called “the other side of disaster,” and will help participants develop a plan to rebound from the circumstances they faced in 2017.

“They will create solutions to get through both the financial, emotional and practical issues they are now facing,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”

The workshop will also tackle Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and factors that people went through that they may not even realize, she added.

As for livestock losses, Cox-Ellis said while there are no final numbers in, ranchers did not lose as much as was originally thought they could have.

“So far the numbers that are coming off are very good,” she told the Tribune. “It seems like a lot of the animals were able to get away from the fire. A lot of them were displaced and wandered out, but now the guys are starting to be able to get them in and it’s looking really positive.”

The Agri-recovery program developed for people impacted by the 2017 wildfires has been “amazing” she added.

“Lots of guys have been getting cheques. They are getting hay in and things are looking up.”

The workshop is being supported by the governments of Canada and British Columbia through Growing Forward 2 cost-shared programming, a five-year framework that co-ordinates federal, provincial and territorial agricultural policy and programs.

Producers can sign up for the free workshop through the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association at: cariboocattlemens@gmail.com (mailto:cariboocattlemens@gmail.com)

The workshop takes place Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4.

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases
UPDATE – Two crew members aboard drifting container ship medevaced to Queen Charlotte with injuries

Highlights from six months as Stampede royalty

Kaylee Billyboy reflects on her first six months as Stampede Queen

WLIB harvesting timber in 2017 wildfire areas

It is estimated about 80 per cent of the timber was impacted by the fires, WLIB economic development officer says.

Minister of Health to make announcement regarding Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials Friday in Williams Lake to make an announcement about the hospital

Snow in the forecast for Williams Lake this weekend

Amounts vary, depending on which forecast you believe

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Spruce beetle killing mid-term timber supply

Rapidly advancing insect threatening Cariboo supply area

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

