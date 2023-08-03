Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C. (Government of BC/Screencap)

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C. (Government of BC/Screencap)

Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

28 out of 34 water basins at Level 4 or Level 5 drought rating

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C.

According to the map at the British Columbia Drought Information Portal, 28 out of 34 basins in B.C. have a Level 4 or Level 5 rating on the provincial drought scale. At Level 4, adverse impacts are likely, while adverse impacts are almost certain at Level 5.

Current Level 5 regions consist of Vancouver Island and an almost contiguous stretch of land starting in British Columbia’s northeastern corner and not ending until about the mid-way point of province, as well as the North and the South Thompson Basins. Level 4 regions include Metro Vancouver, mid-coastal regions and all basins bordering the United States as well as several basins directly bordering Alberta.

RELATED: August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

During her weekly update of the provincial wildfire and drought situation, Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma said Wednesday (Aug. 23) that 23 out of 34 basins were either at Level 4 or Level 5.

Several municipalities have stepped measures to preserve water, but Ma urged additional measures.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtEnvironment

Previous story
Staff at RCMP headquarters in Surrey chased with knife after man tries to jack cop’s car, police say
Next story
Williams Lake hires Indigenous relations, climate action, active transportation coordinator

Just Posted

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Hall was busy Sunday, July 30 with a barbecue sauce fundraiser. Seen here are members Virginia Waters, Micaiah Taylor, Ken Waters and Dan Swan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Saucy fundraiser a sizzling success for Big Lake fire department

Miracle the calf with her mom Jewel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo baby calves born three weeks apart from same mom

Laurie Walters is the executive director of the Social Planning Council as well as working at Community Futures helping prepare business owners preparing to sell their small to medium-sized businesses. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Laurie Walters is a community leader who loves Williams Lake

Members of 100 Mile House’s Tai Chi class demonstrate some moves for attendees of the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tai Chi provides healing and exercise for South Cariboo seniors