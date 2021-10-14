Drop-in vaccine clinics continue on Thursdays at Paradise Cinemas as seen here on Thursday, Oct. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Almost 700 people receive COVID-19 vaccines at Williams Lake Paradise Cinemas

Interior Health confirmed the Thursday drop-in clinics will continue through November

Almost 700 people have received COVID-19 vaccines at the Interior Health (IH) drop-in clinics offered at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake since Aug. 28, 2021.

IH confirmed Thursday, Oct. 14, the clinics will continue every Thursday in October and November, except for on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

For Thursday, Oct. 14, (today) the clinic will be open from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hours for the clinics on Thursdays Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Nov. 24 have been extended to from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, Williams Lake Public Health continues to offer vaccine clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. closed at noon.

IH also confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 13, a person has been hired as the new full-time project lead for COVID-19 mass immunization clinic planning based out of Williams Lake.

