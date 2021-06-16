Almost 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses administered in Central, South Cariboo Chilcotin

Another 8,502 have had the second dose

COVID-19 vaccines in the Central and South Cariboo totals show 21,946 to date for first dose. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Almost 22,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Central and South Cariboo and Chilcotin at clinics offered by the Interior Health Authority.

On Tuesday, June 15, Interior Health provided the Tribune with vaccination numbers to date for each community.

In 100 Mile House, 8,477 people have received the first dose, and 3,343 people the second dose. For Williams Lake, 11,361 first doses and 3,912 second doses have been given.

In Alexis Creek, the first dose has been given to 124 people, while in Big Lake 501 first doses and 280 second doses have been administered.

In Clinton, 795 first doses and 642 second doses have been administered and in Horsefly 519 first doses and 315 second doses.

In the West Chilcotin 169 first doses have been administered.

Vaccination percentages with at least one dose in B.C. is 76.1 per cent of all adults and 74.4 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose.

Interior Health has launched two mobile clinics that will travel across the region to target rural and remote communities and information about them is available on the IH website.

The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

