Allied health providers need access to medical records: Williams Lake city councillor

Williams Lake city councillor Sheila Boehm wants to see allied health providers such as chiropractors or physiotherapists have access to medical records. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake city councillor and chiropractor wants allied health professional to have access to medical records of their patients.

Sheila Boehm has penned a resolution that council endorsed and is submitting to the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) on the issue.

“It’s so archaic,” Boehm told the Tribune. “If your doctor orders you an x-ray because of your back or some other tests, other practitioners cannot see it.”

Even with the patient’s permission, allied health professionals such as chiropractors or physiotherapists are not allowed to look at health records, she added.

Another issue is if a person moves to a community that is in a different health authority there is no sharing of records.

Boehm said practitioners should have to go through a confidentiality agreement so there are guidelines for accountability and professionalism.

“Even if there’s a cost and we have to hire someone to administer it around the province, I’d be willing to pay a yearly membership. I’m OK with that.”

“Whereas the lack of reasonable online access of health records such as x-rays and other diagnostics to allied health professionals, and health history is important in providing quality health care for British Columbians,” states the resolution.

It goes on to ask that NCLGA and the Union of B.C. Municipalities lobby the provincial government to urge all the health authorities in the province to grant online access to health records for allied health professionals in B.C.

Sharing information is best for a patient, no matter what it is, and provides a holistic approach, Boehm said.

