In this artist’s sketch, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. From left, lawyer Samantha Saunders, part of McArthur’s defence team, McArthur, Justice Wendy Agnew and Crown Michael Cantlon are shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with an eighth count of first-degree murder.

Police have identified the alleged victim as Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Investigators released the photograph of the man on March 5 and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The sprawling investigation into McArthur is now probing cold cases that go as far back as 1975.

Police say they plan to search at least 70 more properties where they believe the 66-year-old self-employed landscaper has worked.

Most of the victims went missing from or had ties to the city’s gay village.

Related: Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Related: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

More to come.

The Canadian Press

