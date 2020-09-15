Matthew Raymond is taken from Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton on Friday, March 13, 2020. The trial begins today for a Fredericton man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Alleged mass shooter Matthew Raymond goes on trial today in Fredericton

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital begins today.

Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision.

A jury needed just one hour to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he’s facing.

The same jury is being used for his murder trial.

The province has said Raymond’s trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it is being held in a large convention room to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Fredericton ShootingMass shootingsShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cow moose mural project taking shape in Williams Lake
Next story
CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Just Posted

A labour of love: Petak Produce continues growing despite challenges

From wildfires, floods and COVID-19, little has stopped the First Nations owned garden

Cow moose mural project taking shape in Williams Lake

In less than 10 days the $18,500 project has gone from idea to reality

Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Williams Lake First Nation to launch Indigenous guardian pilot program

Project chosen out of more than 100 proposals across Canada

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

It’s been 2 years since Jessica Patrick’s body was found in Smithers; case still unsolved

Patrick’s body was found on Sept. 15 2018, two weeks after she was last seen alive.

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

Most Read