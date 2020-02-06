All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

All tourists have been rescued off Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, five days after a landslide trigged by heavy flooding washed out the only access road.

About 150 local residents and employees remain, said resort spokesperson Shelby Lim on Thursday. Resort officials are working with Ministry of Transportation staff to rebuild and re-open the road as soon as possible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

“We hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road, but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance.”

An estimated 500 people, including 100 staff, were trapped at the ski resort last Saturday after the heavy rain damaged as much as one kilometre of Hemlock Valley Road. There were more guests than usual because of a race scheduled for the weekend.

Helicopters had managed to ferry most out of the area by late Sunday. Ministry of Transportation crews worked to opened the road briefly on Monday for single-lane alternating traffic.

KEEP READING: Langley family among 500 stranded on Sasquatch Mountain after heavy flooding



adam.louis@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter